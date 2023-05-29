Erweiterte Funktionen
Factset Research Systems - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.05.2023 - US3030751057
28.05.23 22:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.05.2023 The instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|388,44 $
|385,07 $
|3,37 $
|+0,88%
|26.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3030751057
|901629
|473,81 $
|346,34 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|361,00 €
|+0,45%
|26.05.23
|NYSE
|388,44 $
|+0,88%
|26.05.23
|Nasdaq
|388,49 $
|+0,88%
|26.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|361,00 €
|+0,61%
|26.05.23
|Stuttgart
|356,60 €
|+0,11%
|26.05.23
|Berlin
|356,40 €
|+0,06%
|26.05.23
|München
|360,00 €
|0,00%
|26.05.23
|AMEX
|385,62 $
|-0,16%
|26.05.23
|Frankfurt
|355,60 €
|-0,34%
|26.05.23
