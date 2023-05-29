Erweiterte Funktionen



28.05.23 22:00
Das Instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.05.2023 The instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
388,44 $ 385,07 $ 3,37 $ +0,88% 26.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3030751057 901629 473,81 $ 346,34 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		361,00 € +0,45%  26.05.23
NYSE 388,44 $ +0,88%  26.05.23
Nasdaq 388,49 $ +0,88%  26.05.23
Düsseldorf 361,00 € +0,61%  26.05.23
Stuttgart 356,60 € +0,11%  26.05.23
Berlin 356,40 € +0,06%  26.05.23
München 360,00 € 0,00%  26.05.23
AMEX 385,62 $ -0,16%  26.05.23
Frankfurt 355,60 € -0,34%  26.05.23
  = Realtime
