Sunny Optical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.05.2023 - KYG8586D1097
28.05.23 22:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SXC KYG8586D1097 SUNNY OPT.TECH.G.HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.05.2023 The instrument SXC KYG8586D1097 SUNNY OPT.TECH.G.HD-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,12 €
|9,265 €
|-0,145 €
|-1,57%
|26.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG8586D1097
|A0MUFB
|16,71 €
|8,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,12 €
|-1,57%
|26.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,455 $
|+6,36%
|23.05.23
|München
|9,12 €
|+1,33%
|26.05.23
|Berlin
|9,12 €
|+0,94%
|26.05.23
|Frankfurt
|9,12 €
|+0,50%
|26.05.23
|Stuttgart
|9,07 €
|+0,44%
|26.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|9,09 €
|+0,06%
|26.05.23
= Realtime
