Sunny Optical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.05.2023 - KYG8586D1097




28.05.23 22:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SXC KYG8586D1097 SUNNY OPT.TECH.G.HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.05.2023 The instrument SXC KYG8586D1097 SUNNY OPT.TECH.G.HD-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,12 € 9,265 € -0,145 € -1,57% 26.05./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG8586D1097 A0MUFB 16,71 € 8,47 €
Tradegate (RT) 		9,12 € -1,57%  26.05.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,455 $ +6,36%  23.05.23
München 9,12 € +1,33%  26.05.23
Berlin 9,12 € +0,94%  26.05.23
Frankfurt 9,12 € +0,50%  26.05.23
Stuttgart 9,07 € +0,44%  26.05.23
Düsseldorf 9,09 € +0,06%  26.05.23
