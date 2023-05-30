Finanztrends Video zu Sanofi S.A.



Das Instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.05.2023 The instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.05.2023