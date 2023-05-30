Erweiterte Funktionen



29.05.23 23:51
Das Instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.05.2023 The instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
107,25 $ 107,39 $ -0,14 $ -0,13% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120578 920657 114,90 $ 73,31 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		98,86 € +0,33%  29.05.23
Berlin 100,00 € +1,93%  29.05.23
München 99,96 € +1,67%  29.05.23
Hamburg 98,86 € +0,66%  29.05.23
Hannover 98,73 € +0,53%  29.05.23
Düsseldorf 98,57 € +0,35%  29.05.23
Frankfurt 98,74 € -0,09%  29.05.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 107,25 $ -0,13%  24.05.23
Xetra 99,38 € -0,41%  29.05.23
Stuttgart 98,85 € -0,48%  29.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
