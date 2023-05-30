Erweiterte Funktionen
Sanofi S.A. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.05.2023 - FR0000120578
29.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.05.2023 The instrument SNW FR0000120578 SANOFI SA INHABER EO 2 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|107,25 $
|107,39 $
|-0,14 $
|-0,13%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000120578
|920657
|114,90 $
|73,31 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,86 €
|+0,33%
|29.05.23
|Berlin
|100,00 €
|+1,93%
|29.05.23
|München
|99,96 €
|+1,67%
|29.05.23
|Hamburg
|98,86 €
|+0,66%
|29.05.23
|Hannover
|98,73 €
|+0,53%
|29.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|98,57 €
|+0,35%
|29.05.23
|Frankfurt
|98,74 €
|-0,09%
|29.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|107,25 $
|-0,13%
|24.05.23
|Xetra
|99,38 €
|-0,41%
|29.05.23
|Stuttgart
|98,85 €
|-0,48%
|29.05.23
