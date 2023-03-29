Erweiterte Funktionen



VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.03.2023 - US92556D2053




28.03.23 23:59
Das Instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.03.2023 The instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,52 $ 21,52 $ -   $ 0,00% 28.03./22:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92556D2053 A3CWXD 25,52 $ 20,31 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 17,80 € 0,00%  24.03.23
NYSE 22,09 $ 0,00%  17.03.23
Nasdaq 21,52 $ 0,00%  28.03.23
  = Realtime
