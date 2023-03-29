Das Instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.03.2023 The instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2023