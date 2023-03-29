Erweiterte Funktionen
VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.03.2023 - US92556D2053
28.03.23 23:59
Das Instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.03.2023 The instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,52 $
|21,52 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.03./22:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92556D2053
|A3CWXD
|25,52 $
|20,31 $
