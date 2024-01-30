Erweiterte Funktionen

Pacific Gas & Electric - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.01.2024 - US6943082064




30.01.24 00:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument PCG6 US6943082064 PG + E CORP.6 1.PFD DL25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.01.2024 The instrument PCG6 US6943082064 PG + E CORP.6 1.PFD DL25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2024

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,99 $ 23,85 $ 0,14 $ +0,59% 29.01./15:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6943082064 854584 24,20 $ 19,34 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 23,99 $ +0,59%  29.01.24
Frankfurt 21,60 € 0,00%  29.01.24
NYSE 23,85 $ -0,13%  26.01.24
Nasdaq 23,585 $ -0,61%  26.01.24
