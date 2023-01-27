Erweiterte Funktionen
Texas Instruments - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.01.2023 - US8825081040
27.01.23 01:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.01.2023 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|174,10 $
|174,10 $
|- $
|0,00%
|27.01./01:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|191,34 $
|144,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|159,20 €
|-0,75%
|26.01.23
|Berlin
|160,70 €
|+0,55%
|26.01.23
|Hamburg
|160,92 €
|+0,41%
|26.01.23
|Hannover
|160,92 €
|+0,41%
|26.01.23
|München
|160,66 €
|+0,32%
|26.01.23
|Nasdaq
|174,10 $
|0,00%
|26.01.23
|Stuttgart
|159,78 €
|-0,44%
|26.01.23
|AMEX
|173,86 $
|-0,44%
|26.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|158,60 €
|-0,55%
|26.01.23
|Xetra
|159,20 €
|-0,57%
|26.01.23
|NYSE
|174,05 $
|-0,63%
|26.01.23
|Frankfurt
|159,28 €
|-1,39%
|26.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
