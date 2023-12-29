Erweiterte Funktionen
Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.12.2023 - US0664603042
29.12.23 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BAK US0664603042 BANKINTER ADR 2007 EO-,30 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.12.2023 The instrument BAK US0664603042 BANKINTER ADR 2007 EO-,30 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,755 €
|26,755 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.12./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931974262
|A2PBLF
|26,82 €
|22,95 €
26,76
0,00%
6,53
-0,91%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|26,755 €
|0,00%
|28.12.23
|München
|26,77 €
|+0,22%
|28.12.23
|Düsseldorf
|26,635 €
|-0,13%
|28.12.23
|Berlin
|26,68 €
|-0,19%
|28.12.23
|Stuttgart
|26,61 €
|-0,22%
|28.12.23
|Frankfurt
|26,56 €
|-0,64%
|28.12.23
= Realtime
