Das Instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.12.2022 The instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.12.2022