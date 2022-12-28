Erweiterte Funktionen
AB DYNAMICS PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.12.2022 - GB00B9GQVG73
28.12.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.12.2022 The instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,30 €
|18,60 €
|-0,30 €
|-1,61%
|27.12./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B9GQVG73
|A1W36D
|21,80 €
|11,20 €
Aktuell
