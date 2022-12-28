Erweiterte Funktionen

AB DYNAMICS PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.12.2022 - GB00B9GQVG73




28.12.22 00:54
Das Instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.12.2022 The instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.12.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,30 € 18,60 € -0,30 € -1,61% 27.12./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B9GQVG73 A1W36D 21,80 € 11,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 17,70 € 0,00%  27.12.22
Stuttgart 17,60 € -1,12%  27.12.22
Berlin 18,30 € -1,61%  27.12.22
