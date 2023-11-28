Erweiterte Funktionen
Factset Research Systems - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.11.2023 - US3030751057
28.11.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.11.2023 The instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|460,28 $
|460,28 $
|- $
|0,00%
|27.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3030751057
|901629
|473,81 $
|379,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|419,60 €
|-0,29%
|27.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|420,60 €
|+0,19%
|27.11.23
|Stuttgart
|419,40 €
|+0,10%
|27.11.23
|München
|419,20 €
|0,00%
|27.11.23
|NYSE
|460,28 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|460,365 $
|0,00%
|27.11.23
|AMEX
|458,62 $
|0,00%
|21.11.23
|Berlin
|418,80 €
|-0,05%
|27.11.23
|Frankfurt
|418,80 €
|-0,10%
|27.11.23
