Factset Research Systems - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.11.2023 - US3030751057




28.11.23 00:52
Das Instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.11.2023 The instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.11.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
460,28 $ 460,28 $ -   $ 0,00% 27.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3030751057 901629 473,81 $ 379,01 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		419,60 € -0,29%  27.11.23
Düsseldorf 420,60 € +0,19%  27.11.23
Stuttgart 419,40 € +0,10%  27.11.23
München 419,20 € 0,00%  27.11.23
NYSE 460,28 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 460,365 $ 0,00%  27.11.23
AMEX 458,62 $ 0,00%  21.11.23
Berlin 418,80 € -0,05%  27.11.23
Frankfurt 418,80 € -0,10%  27.11.23
  = Realtime
