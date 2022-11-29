Erweiterte Funktionen
29.11.22
Das Instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.11.2022 The instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,88 $
|28,32 $
|-0,44 $
|-1,55%
|29.11./01:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLP5YB54
|A116CH
|39,37 $
|24,46 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
