Atlantica Yield - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.11.2022 - GB00BLP5YB54




29.11.22 01:14
Das Instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.11.2022 The instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,88 $ 28,32 $ -0,44 $ -1,55% 29.11./01:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLP5YB54 A116CH 39,37 $ 24,46 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,85 € -1,29%  28.11.22
Frankfurt 26,86 € 0,00%  28.11.22
München 26,79 € 0,00%  28.11.22
Berlin 26,76 € -0,19%  28.11.22
Stuttgart 26,62 € -1,04%  28.11.22
NYSE 27,885 $ -1,29%  28.11.22
Nasdaq 27,88 $ -1,55%  28.11.22
AMEX 27,345 $ -2,96%  28.11.22
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...