Dentsply International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.09.2022 - US24906P1093
28.09.22 00:20
Das Instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.09.2022 The instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,35 $
|29,35 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.09./01:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US24906P1093
|A2AF0E
|60,59 $
|29,22 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,98 €
|+0,26%
|27.09.22
|Xetra
|31,30 €
|+3,13%
|27.09.22
|Hamburg
|30,895 €
|+0,28%
|27.09.22
|Hannover
|30,895 €
|+0,28%
|27.09.22
|München
|30,895 €
|+0,28%
|27.09.22
|Nasdaq
|29,35 $
|0,00%
|27.09.22
|Berlin
|30,81 €
|-0,05%
|27.09.22
|Stuttgart
|30,795 $
|-0,21%
|27.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|30,725 €
|-0,63%
|27.09.22
|Frankfurt
|30,95 €
|-0,71%
|27.09.22
|NYSE
|29,33 $
|-1,20%
|27.09.22
|AMEX
|29,38 $
|-1,85%
|27.09.22
