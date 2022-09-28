Erweiterte Funktionen



28.09.22 00:20
Das Instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.09.2022 The instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,35 $ 29,35 $ -   $ 0,00% 28.09./01:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US24906P1093 A2AF0E 60,59 $ 29,22 $
Tradegate (RT) 		30,98 € +0,26%  27.09.22
Xetra 31,30 € +3,13%  27.09.22
Hamburg 30,895 € +0,28%  27.09.22
Hannover 30,895 € +0,28%  27.09.22
München 30,895 € +0,28%  27.09.22
Nasdaq 29,35 $ 0,00%  27.09.22
Berlin 30,81 € -0,05%  27.09.22
Stuttgart 30,795 $ -0,21%  27.09.22
Düsseldorf 30,725 € -0,63%  27.09.22
Frankfurt 30,95 € -0,71%  27.09.22
NYSE 29,33 $ -1,20%  27.09.22
AMEX 29,38 $ -1,85%  27.09.22
