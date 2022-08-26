Erweiterte Funktionen
Cathay General Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.08.2022 - US1491501045
26.08.22 00:08
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.08.2022 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,33 $
|43,54 $
|0,79 $
|+1,81%
|25.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1491501045
|923184
|48,87 $
|37,37 $
