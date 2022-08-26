Erweiterte Funktionen



Cathay General Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.08.2022 - US1491501045




26.08.22 00:08
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.08.2022 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.08.2022

