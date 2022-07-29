Erweiterte Funktionen

Texas Instruments - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.07.2022 - US8825081040




28.07.22 23:57
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.07.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.07.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
175,75 $ 171,54 $ 4,21 $ +2,45% 29.07./00:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 202,25 $ 144,46 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		172,10 € +2,48%  28.07.22
München 170,52 € +4,79%  28.07.22
AMEX 175,69 $ +2,55%  28.07.22
NYSE 175,79 $ +2,54%  28.07.22
Düsseldorf 172,28 € +2,52%  28.07.22
Nasdaq 175,75 $ +2,45%  28.07.22
Xetra 169,58 € +2,28%  28.07.22
Frankfurt 167,28 € +2,26%  28.07.22
Hamburg 167,26 € +2,14%  28.07.22
Berlin 166,74 € +1,94%  28.07.22
Hannover 166,92 € +1,93%  28.07.22
Stuttgart 167,26 € +1,03%  28.07.22
Antw. Thema Zeit
44 Texas Instruments jetzt ein Ka. 09.04.22
5 Chartanalyse: Texas Instruments 20.04.09
  Ad hoc -- Texas Instruments k. 08.03.05
11 Texas Instruments - der nächst. 22.10.02
  Texas Instruments wächst dank. 13.06.02
