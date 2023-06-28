Erweiterte Funktionen



Porsche AG Vz - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.06.2023 - DE000PAG9113




28.06.23 00:07
Das Instrument P911 DE000PAG9113 DR.ING.H.C.F.PORSCHE VZOI EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.06.2023 The instrument P911 DE000PAG9113 DR.ING.H.C.F.PORSCHE VZOI EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
107,75 € 108,85 € -1,10 € -1,01% 27.06./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PAG9113 PAG911 120,80 € 81,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		109,15 € +0,46%  27.06.23
Hannover 109,00 € +0,23%  27.06.23
Berlin 108,80 € +0,09%  27.06.23
Stuttgart 108,65 € +0,05%  27.06.23
München 108,85 € 0,00%  27.06.23
Frankfurt 108,50 € -0,14%  27.06.23
Düsseldorf 108,35 € -0,18%  27.06.23
Xetra 107,75 € -1,01%  27.06.23
Hamburg 107,35 € -1,38%  27.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 117,90 $ -3,67%  23.06.23
  = Realtime
