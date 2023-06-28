Das Instrument P911 DE000PAG9113 DR.ING.H.C.F.PORSCHE VZOI EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.06.2023 The instrument P911 DE000PAG9113 DR.ING.H.C.F.PORSCHE VZOI EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.06.2023