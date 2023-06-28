Erweiterte Funktionen
Porsche AG Vz - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.06.2023 - DE000PAG9113
28.06.23 00:07
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument P911 DE000PAG9113 DR.ING.H.C.F.PORSCHE VZOI EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.06.2023 The instrument P911 DE000PAG9113 DR.ING.H.C.F.PORSCHE VZOI EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|107,75 €
|108,85 €
|-1,10 €
|-1,01%
|27.06./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PAG9113
|PAG911
|120,80 €
|81,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|109,15 €
|+0,46%
|27.06.23
|Hannover
|109,00 €
|+0,23%
|27.06.23
|Berlin
|108,80 €
|+0,09%
|27.06.23
|Stuttgart
|108,65 €
|+0,05%
|27.06.23
|München
|108,85 €
|0,00%
|27.06.23
|Frankfurt
|108,50 €
|-0,14%
|27.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|108,35 €
|-0,18%
|27.06.23
|Xetra
|107,75 €
|-1,01%
|27.06.23
|Hamburg
|107,35 €
|-1,38%
|27.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|117,90 $
|-3,67%
|23.06.23
