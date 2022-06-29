Erweiterte Funktionen



29.06.22 00:02
Das Instrument LN1 AU000000SGP0 STOCKLAND STLPD SECS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.06.2022 The instrument LN1 AU000000SGP0 STOCKLAND STLPD SECS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.06.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,6866 $ 2,49 $ 0,1966 $ +7,90% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SGP0 887471 3,38 $ 2,49 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,452 € -2,76%  23.06.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,6866 $ +7,90%  28.06.22
Frankfurt 2,5555 € +2,22%  28.06.22
Düsseldorf 2,525 € +1,10%  28.06.22
Stuttgart 2,5565 € +0,95%  28.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
94 Australien - STOCKLAND - A. 26.04.22
