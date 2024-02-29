Erweiterte Funktionen



29.02.24 00:46
Das Instrument KU9 US92942W1071 W.K. KELLOGG CO. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.02.2024 The instrument KU9 US92942W1071 W.K. KELLOGG CO. DL-,0001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,72 $ 14,72 $ -   $ 0,00% 28.02./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92942W1071 A3ES80 21,00 $ 9,66 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,60 € 0,00%  28.02.24
Frankfurt 13,40 € +0,75%  28.02.24
Berlin 13,60 € +0,74%  28.02.24
AMEX 14,73 $ +0,48%  28.02.24
Nasdaq 14,725 $ +0,17%  28.02.24
München 13,50 € 0,00%  28.02.24
NYSE 14,72 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 13,50 € -0,74%  28.02.24
Düsseldorf 13,30 € -1,48%  28.02.24
  = Realtime
