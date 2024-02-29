Erweiterte Funktionen
WK Kellogg Co - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.02.2024 - US92942W1071
29.02.24 00:46
Das Instrument KU9 US92942W1071 W.K. KELLOGG CO. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.02.2024 The instrument KU9 US92942W1071 W.K. KELLOGG CO. DL-,0001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.02.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,72 $
|14,72 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92942W1071
|A3ES80
|21,00 $
|9,66 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,60 €
|0,00%
|28.02.24
|Frankfurt
|13,40 €
|+0,75%
|28.02.24
|Berlin
|13,60 €
|+0,74%
|28.02.24
|AMEX
|14,73 $
|+0,48%
|28.02.24
|Nasdaq
|14,725 $
|+0,17%
|28.02.24
|München
|13,50 €
|0,00%
|28.02.24
|NYSE
|14,72 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|13,50 €
|-0,74%
|28.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|13,30 €
|-1,48%
|28.02.24
= Realtime
