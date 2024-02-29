Das Instrument KU9 US92942W1071 W.K. KELLOGG CO. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.02.2024 The instrument KU9 US92942W1071 W.K. KELLOGG CO. DL-,0001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.02.2024