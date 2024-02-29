Erweiterte Funktionen



Universal Health Services Inc. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.02.2024 - US9139031002




29.02.24 00:46
Das Instrument UHS US9139031002 UNIV. HEALTH SERV.B DL-01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.02.2024 The instrument UHS US9139031002 UNIV. HEALTH SERV.B DL-01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.02.2024

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
161,73 $ 161,73 $ -   $ 0,00% 28.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9139031002 866462 176,25 $ 113,83 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		149,00 € -2,61%  28.02.24
Frankfurt 161,00 € +6,62%  28.02.24
Stuttgart 160,00 € +5,96%  28.02.24
München 157,00 € +3,97%  28.02.24
Berlin 155,00 € +2,65%  28.02.24
NYSE 161,73 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 161,64 $ 0,00%  28.02.24
Düsseldorf 148,00 € -0,67%  28.02.24
AMEX 161,36 $ -1,81%  28.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

