Regions Financial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.02.2024 - US7591EP1005
29.02.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.02.2024 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,57 $
|18,57 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7591EP1005
|A0B6XA
|23,57 $
|13,72 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,28 €
|+0,82%
|19.02.24
|München
|16,89 €
|+2,15%
|28.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|17,015 €
|+2,13%
|28.02.24
|Frankfurt
|17,02 €
|+2,13%
|28.02.24
|Hannover
|17,02 €
|+2,13%
|28.02.24
|Berlin
|17,02 €
|+2,13%
|28.02.24
|Stuttgart
|16,94 €
|+1,65%
|28.02.24
|NYSE
|18,57 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|18,58 $
|0,00%
|28.02.24
|AMEX
|18,565 $
|-0,05%
|28.02.24
= Realtime
