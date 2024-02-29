Erweiterte Funktionen

Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.02.2024 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,57 $ 18,57 $ -   $ 0,00% 28.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7591EP1005 A0B6XA 23,57 $ 13,72 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,28 € +0,82%  19.02.24
München 16,89 € +2,15%  28.02.24
Düsseldorf 17,015 € +2,13%  28.02.24
Frankfurt 17,02 € +2,13%  28.02.24
Hannover 17,02 € +2,13%  28.02.24
Berlin 17,02 € +2,13%  28.02.24
Stuttgart 16,94 € +1,65%  28.02.24
NYSE 18,57 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 18,58 $ 0,00%  28.02.24
AMEX 18,565 $ -0,05%  28.02.24
  = Realtime
