Suncorp Group Ltd - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.02.2024 - AU000000SUN6
29.02.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.02.2024 The instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,30 €
|9,30 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SUN6
|886254
|9,45 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,30 €
|0,00%
|27.02.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,315 $
|+7,07%
|09.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|9,25 €
|+0,54%
|28.02.24
|Stuttgart
|9,30 €
|+0,54%
|28.02.24
|Berlin
|9,30 €
|+0,54%
|28.02.24
|Frankfurt
|9,15 €
|-0,54%
|28.02.24
= Realtime
