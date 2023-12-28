Erweiterte Funktionen
Stockland - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.12.2023 - AU000000SGP0
28.12.23 00:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LN1 AU000000SGP0 STOCKLAND STLPD SECS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.12.2023 The instrument LN1 AU000000SGP0 STOCKLAND STLPD SECS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.12.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,30 $
|2,86 $
|0,44 $
|+15,38%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SGP0
|887471
|3,30 $
|2,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,6435 €
|-4,58%
|21.12.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,30 $
|+15,38%
|26.12.23
|Frankfurt
|2,73 €
|+2,25%
|27.12.23
|Stuttgart
|2,7395 €
|+1,67%
|27.12.23
|Düsseldorf
|2,7225 €
|+1,53%
|27.12.23
