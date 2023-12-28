Erweiterte Funktionen



Stockland - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.12.2023 - AU000000SGP0




28.12.23 00:49
Das Instrument LN1 AU000000SGP0 STOCKLAND STLPD SECS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.12.2023 The instrument LN1 AU000000SGP0 STOCKLAND STLPD SECS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.12.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,30 $ 2,86 $ 0,44 $ +15,38% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SGP0 887471 3,30 $ 2,14 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,6435 € -4,58%  21.12.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,30 $ +15,38%  26.12.23
Frankfurt 2,73 € +2,25%  27.12.23
Stuttgart 2,7395 € +1,67%  27.12.23
Düsseldorf 2,7225 € +1,53%  27.12.23
  = Realtime
