Cathay General Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.11.2023 - US1491501045
26.11.23 22:26
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.11.2023 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,80 $
|36,68 $
|0,12 $
|+0,33%
|24.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1491501045
|923184
|46,78 $
|27,76 $
