26.11.23 22:26
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.11.2023 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.11.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,80 $ 36,68 $ 0,12 $ +0,33% 24.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1491501045 923184 46,78 $ 27,76 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 36,83 $ +0,90%  24.11.23
Nasdaq 36,80 $ +0,33%  24.11.23
Frankfurt 33,40 € 0,00%  24.11.23
Berlin 33,40 € 0,00%  24.11.23
AMEX 36,62 $ 0,00%  21.11.23
  = Realtime
