Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Texas Instruments":
Texas Instruments - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.10.2022 - US8825081040
28.10.22 00:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.10.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.10.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Texas Instruments
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|156,75 $
|156,75 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.10./00:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|199,89 $
|144,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|157,40 €
|+0,50%
|27.10.22
|Frankfurt
|159,22 €
|+4,81%
|27.10.22
|Berlin
|157,70 €
|+2,43%
|27.10.22
|Hannover
|157,82 €
|+1,90%
|27.10.22
|München
|158,34 €
|+1,67%
|27.10.22
|Hamburg
|157,82 €
|+1,32%
|27.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|158,38 €
|+1,20%
|27.10.22
|Nasdaq
|156,75 $
|0,00%
|27.10.22
|Stuttgart
|157,72 €
|-0,71%
|27.10.22
|NYSE
|156,72 $
|-0,72%
|27.10.22
|AMEX
|156,58 $
|-0,78%
|27.10.22
|Xetra
|158,50 €
|-1,00%
|27.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|47
|Texas Instruments jetzt ein Ka.
|11.10.22
|5
|Chartanalyse: Texas Instruments
|20.04.09
|Ad hoc -- Texas Instruments k.
|08.03.05
|11
|Texas Instruments - der nächst.
|22.10.02
|Texas Instruments wächst dank.
|13.06.02