Texas Instruments - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.10.2022 - US8825081040
27.10.22 00:01
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.10.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|157,87 $
|157,87 $
|- $
|0,00%
|27.10./01:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|199,89 $
|144,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|156,68 €
|-3,55%
|26.10.22
|Nasdaq
|157,87 $
|0,00%
|26.10.22
|Stuttgart
|158,84 €
|-2,55%
|26.10.22
|AMEX
|157,81 $
|-2,59%
|26.10.22
|Xetra
|160,10 €
|-2,63%
|26.10.22
|NYSE
|157,85 $
|-2,63%
|26.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|156,50 €
|-3,63%
|26.10.22
|München
|155,74 €
|-4,73%
|26.10.22
|Hamburg
|155,76 €
|-4,86%
|26.10.22
|Hannover
|154,88 €
|-5,40%
|26.10.22
|Berlin
|153,96 €
|-5,88%
|26.10.22
|Frankfurt
|151,92 €
|-7,05%
|26.10.22
