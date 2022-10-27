Erweiterte Funktionen

Texas Instruments - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.10.2022 - US8825081040




27.10.22 00:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.10.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
157,87 $ 157,87 $ -   $ 0,00% 27.10./01:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 199,89 $ 144,46 $
Tradegate (RT) 		156,68 € -3,55%  26.10.22
Nasdaq 157,87 $ 0,00%  26.10.22
Stuttgart 158,84 € -2,55%  26.10.22
AMEX 157,81 $ -2,59%  26.10.22
Xetra 160,10 € -2,63%  26.10.22
NYSE 157,85 $ -2,63%  26.10.22
Düsseldorf 156,50 € -3,63%  26.10.22
München 155,74 € -4,73%  26.10.22
Hamburg 155,76 € -4,86%  26.10.22
Hannover 154,88 € -5,40%  26.10.22
Berlin 153,96 € -5,88%  26.10.22
Frankfurt 151,92 € -7,05%  26.10.22
