Pacific Gas & Electric - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.10.2022 - US6943082064




28.10.22 00:15
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument PCG6 US6943082064 PG + E CORP.6 1.PFD DL25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.10.2022 The instrument PCG6 US6943082064 PG + E CORP.6 1.PFD DL25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.10.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,71 $ 19,71 $ -   $ 0,00% 27.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6943082064 854584 32,25 $ 19,07 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 20,73 $ 0,00%  26.10.22
AMEX 19,71 $ 0,00%  00:30
Nasdaq 19,66 $ -5,66%  27.10.22
Frankfurt 19,10 € -7,28%  27.10.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
