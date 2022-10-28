Erweiterte Funktionen
Pacific Gas & Electric - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.10.2022 - US6943082064
28.10.22 00:15
Das Instrument PCG6 US6943082064 PG + E CORP.6 1.PFD DL25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.10.2022 The instrument PCG6 US6943082064 PG + E CORP.6 1.PFD DL25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,71 $
|19,71 $
|- $
|0,00%
|27.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6943082064
|854584
|32,25 $
|19,07 $
