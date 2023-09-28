Erweiterte Funktionen
Shinko Electric Industry - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.09.2023 - JP3375800004
27.09.23 23:48
Das Instrument SKS JP3375800004 SHINKO EL.IND.LTD EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.09.2023 The instrument SKS JP3375800004 SHINKO EL.IND.LTD EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,40 €
|36,20 €
|0,20 €
|+0,55%
|27.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3375800004
|880115
|38,40 €
|21,40 €
36,40
+0,55%
948,41
-0,86%
