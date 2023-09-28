Erweiterte Funktionen



27.09.23 23:48
Das Instrument SKS JP3375800004 SHINKO EL.IND.LTD EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.09.2023 The instrument SKS JP3375800004 SHINKO EL.IND.LTD EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,40 € 36,20 € 0,20 € +0,55% 27.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3375800004 880115 38,40 € 21,40 €
Werte im Artikel
36,40 plus
+0,55%
948,41 minus
-0,86%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 36,40 € +0,55%  27.09.23
Stuttgart 36,60 € +0,55%  27.09.23
Berlin 36,40 € +0,55%  27.09.23
München 37,00 € 0,00%  27.09.23
