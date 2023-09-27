Erweiterte Funktionen

Santen Pharmaceutical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.09.2023 - JP3336000009




26.09.23 23:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SZD JP3336000009 SANTEN PHARMA. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.09.2023 The instrument SZD JP3336000009 SANTEN PHARMA. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,54 $ 8,978 $ 0,562 $ +6,26% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3336000009 864318 9,59 $ 6,25 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,54 $ +6,26%  15.09.23
Frankfurt 8,70 € -0,57%  26.09.23
Hannover 8,70 € -0,57%  26.09.23
Stuttgart 8,75 € -1,13%  26.09.23
  = Realtime
