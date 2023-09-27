Erweiterte Funktionen
Santen Pharmaceutical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.09.2023 - JP3336000009
26.09.23 23:56
Das Instrument SZD JP3336000009 SANTEN PHARMA. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.09.2023 The instrument SZD JP3336000009 SANTEN PHARMA. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,54 $
|8,978 $
|0,562 $
|+6,26%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3336000009
|864318
|9,59 $
|6,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,54 $
|+6,26%
|15.09.23
|Frankfurt
|8,70 €
|-0,57%
|26.09.23
|Hannover
|8,70 €
|-0,57%
|26.09.23
|Stuttgart
|8,75 €
|-1,13%
|26.09.23
