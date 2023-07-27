Erweiterte Funktionen
Texas Instruments - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.07.2023 - US8825081040
27.07.23 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.07.2023 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|176,00 $
|176,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|27.07./01:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|188,12 $
|145,98 $
176,00
0,00%
96,87
-1,75%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|158,78 €
|-5,67%
|26.07.23
|Nasdaq
|176,00 $
|0,00%
|26.07.23
|München
|162,66 €
|-1,83%
|26.07.23
|Hamburg
|162,04 €
|-2,16%
|26.07.23
|Hannover
|162,06 €
|-2,17%
|26.07.23
|Berlin
|161,88 €
|-2,31%
|26.07.23
|AMEX
|176,02 $
|-5,43%
|26.07.23
|NYSE
|176,03 $
|-5,45%
|26.07.23
|Stuttgart
|158,54 €
|-5,81%
|26.07.23
|Xetra
|159,32 €
|-5,88%
|26.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|158,40 €
|-6,16%
|26.07.23
|Frankfurt
|159,28 €
|-6,31%
|26.07.23
= Realtime
