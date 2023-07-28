Erweiterte Funktionen

Pacific Gas & Electric - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.07.2023 - US6943082064




27.07.23 23:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument PCG6 US6943082064 PG + E CORP.6 1.PFD DL25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.07.2023 The instrument PCG6 US6943082064 PG + E CORP.6 1.PFD DL25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,76 $ 21,76 $ -   $ 0,00% 27.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6943082064 854584 23,50 $ 19,07 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 19,50 € 0,00%  27.07.23
NYSE 21,66 $ 0,00%  20.07.23
Nasdaq 22,04 $ 0,00%  26.07.23
AMEX 21,76 $ 0,00%  02:00
