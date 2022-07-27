Das Instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.07.2022 The instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.07.2022