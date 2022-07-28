Erweiterte Funktionen
Moneysupermarket - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.07.2022 - GB00B1ZBKY84
27.07.22 23:52
Das Instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.07.2022 The instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,50 €
|2,56 €
|-0,06 €
|-2,34%
|27.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B1ZBKY84
|A0MW73
|3,08 €
|1,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,50 €
|-2,34%
|27.07.22
|München
|2,62 €
|0,00%
|27.07.22
|Frankfurt
|2,54 €
|-0,78%
|27.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|2,50 €
|-2,34%
|27.07.22
|Berlin
|2,48 €
|-3,13%
|27.07.22
|Stuttgart
|2,44 €
|-3,17%
|27.07.22
= Realtime
