Erweiterte Funktionen



CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.06.2023 - ZAE000134854




28.06.23 00:07
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument N1C ZAE000134854 CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.06.2023 The instrument N1C ZAE000134854 CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.06.2023

Aktuell
Vidac Pharma mit sensationellen Ergebnissen zur Wirksamkeit von VDA-1102
Strong Buy!

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,90 € 12,80 € 0,10 € +0,78% 27.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000134854 A0RPRJ 18,40 € 11,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 12,90 € +0,78%  27.06.23
München 13,10 € 0,00%  27.06.23
Stuttgart 12,40 € 0,00%  27.06.23
Berlin 12,80 € -0,78%  27.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Abnahmedeals mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25 Afrika auf Wachstumspfad ... 15.01.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...