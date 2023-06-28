Erweiterte Funktionen
CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.06.2023 - ZAE000134854
28.06.23 00:07
Das Instrument N1C ZAE000134854 CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.06.2023 The instrument N1C ZAE000134854 CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,90 €
|12,80 €
|0,10 €
|+0,78%
|27.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000134854
|A0RPRJ
|18,40 €
|11,10 €
= Realtime
