Texas Pacific Land Trust - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.06.2022 - USY8137FAQ10
26.06.22 21:28
Das Instrument USY8137FAQ10 SRI LANKA 19/24 REGS BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.06.2022 The instrument USY8137FAQ10 SRI LANKA 19/24 REGS BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.519,96 $
|1.458,12 $
|61,84 $
|+4,24%
|24.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88262P1021
|A2QL4H
|1.755 $
|952,00 $
1.520
+4,24%
34,27
0,00%
