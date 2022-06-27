Das Instrument USY8137FAQ10 SRI LANKA 19/24 REGS BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.06.2022 The instrument USY8137FAQ10 SRI LANKA 19/24 REGS BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.06.2022