Continental - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.04.2023 - DE0005439004




26.04.23 23:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.04.2023 The instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2023

