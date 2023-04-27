Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.04.2023 The instrument CON DE0005439004 CONTINENTAL AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,22 €
|64,42 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,31%
|26.04./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|79,24 €
|44,31 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|64,20 €
|+0,28%
|26.04.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|71,70 $
|+1,13%
|26.04.23
|Hannover
|64,02 €
|+0,72%
|26.04.23
|Stuttgart
|63,72 €
|-0,09%
|26.04.23
|München
|64,54 €
|-0,31%
|26.04.23
|Xetra
|64,22 €
|-0,31%
|26.04.23
|Frankfurt
|64,38 €
|-0,71%
|26.04.23
|Hamburg
|64,02 €
|-1,08%
|26.04.23
|Berlin
|64,02 €
|-1,45%
|26.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|64,02 €
|-1,60%
|26.04.23
