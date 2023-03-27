Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.03.2023 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.03.2023