Mercer International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.03.2023 - US5880561015
26.03.23 21:32
Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.03.2023 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,57 $
|9,46 $
|0,11 $
|+1,16%
|24.03./22:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5880561015
|985284
|17,37 $
|9,37 $
