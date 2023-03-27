Erweiterte Funktionen



Mercer International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.03.2023 - US5880561015




26.03.23 21:32
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.03.2023 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.03.2023

Aktuell
598% Lithium Aktientip startet Bohrprogramm
Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,57 $ 9,46 $ 0,11 $ +1,16% 24.03./22:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5880561015 985284 17,37 $ 9,37 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,70 € -2,29%  23.03.23
Frankfurt 8,796 € +2,52%  24.03.23
Nasdaq 9,57 $ +1,16%  24.03.23
NYSE 9,56 $ +0,84%  24.03.23
AMEX 9,57 $ -1,24%  24.03.23
Berlin 8,59 € -1,31%  24.03.23
München 8,86 € -1,49%  24.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
598% Lithium Hot Stock vor bahnbrechenden News. Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Mercer International -- Basics f. 18.09.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...