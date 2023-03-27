Erweiterte Funktionen
variabel General Motors Financia. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.03.2023 - US37045XCA28
26.03.23 21:32
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument US37045XCA28 GM FINANCIAL UND.FLR BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.03.2023 The instrument US37045XCA28 GM FINANCIAL UND.FLR BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,45 $
|80,70 $
|-1,25 $
|-1,55%
|24.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US37045XCA28
|A19PGH
|98,98 $
|75,18 $
