Factset Research Systems - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.02.2024 - US3030751057
27.02.24 00:52
Das Instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.02.2024 The instrument FA1 US3030751057 FACTSET RESH SYS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|459,07 $
|459,07 $
|- $
|0,00%
|26.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3030751057
|901629
|487,74 $
|379,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|428,20 €
|-0,05%
|26.02.24
|Frankfurt
|425,40 €
|+0,85%
|26.02.24
|München
|424,80 €
|+0,85%
|26.02.24
|Berlin
|424,80 €
|+0,71%
|26.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|425,80 €
|+0,19%
|26.02.24
|Stuttgart
|425,80 €
|0,00%
|26.02.24
|NYSE
|459,07 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|456,315 $
|0,00%
|20.02.24
|Nasdaq
|459,02 $
|-0,96%
|26.02.24
= Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
