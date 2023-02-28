Erweiterte Funktionen
UFP Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.02.2023 - US90278Q1085
28.02.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UF3 US90278Q1085 UFP INDS INC. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.02.2023 The instrument UF3 US90278Q1085 UFP INDS INC. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|86,13 $
|86,13 $
|- $
|0,00%
|27.02./22:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US90278Q1085
|A2P4EB
|99,35 $
|64,24 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|81,26 €
|+0,79%
|27.02.23
|Stuttgart
|81,52 €
|+2,41%
|27.02.23
|Frankfurt
|79,90 €
|+0,40%
|27.02.23
|München
|79,88 €
|+0,35%
|27.02.23
|Berlin
|80,86 €
|+0,30%
|27.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|80,62 €
|+0,07%
|27.02.23
|NYSE
|86,225 $
|0,00%
|27.02.23
|Nasdaq
|86,13 $
|0,00%
|27.02.23
|AMEX
|86,23 $
|0,00%
|27.02.23
= Realtime
