UFP Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.02.2023 - US90278Q1085




28.02.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UF3 US90278Q1085 UFP INDS INC. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.02.2023 The instrument UF3 US90278Q1085 UFP INDS INC. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
86,13 $ 86,13 $ -   $ 0,00% 27.02./22:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US90278Q1085 A2P4EB 99,35 $ 64,24 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		81,26 € +0,79%  27.02.23
Stuttgart 81,52 € +2,41%  27.02.23
Frankfurt 79,90 € +0,40%  27.02.23
München 79,88 € +0,35%  27.02.23
Berlin 80,86 € +0,30%  27.02.23
Düsseldorf 80,62 € +0,07%  27.02.23
NYSE 86,225 $ 0,00%  27.02.23
Nasdaq 86,13 $ 0,00%  27.02.23
AMEX 86,23 $ 0,00%  27.02.23
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
  UFP Industries ( WKN: A2P4E. 17.02.23
