Getty Realty Corporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.12.2023 - US3742971092




22.12.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.12.2023 The instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.12.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,60 $ 29,60 $ -   $ 0,00% 21.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3742971092 929043 36,49 $ 25,98 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,00 € 0,00%  20.12.23
Stuttgart 26,735 € +0,32%  21.12.23
Frankfurt 26,40 € 0,00%  21.12.23
Berlin 26,60 € 0,00%  21.12.23
NYSE 29,60 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 29,61 $ 0,00%  21.12.23
AMEX 29,60 $ -1,10%  21.12.23
Düsseldorf 26,715 € -2,00%  21.12.23
  = Realtime
