Erweiterte Funktionen
Getty Realty Corporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.12.2023 - US3742971092
22.12.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.12.2023 The instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.12.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,60 $
|29,60 $
|- $
|0,00%
|21.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3742971092
|929043
|36,49 $
|25,98 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,00 €
|0,00%
|20.12.23
|Stuttgart
|26,735 €
|+0,32%
|21.12.23
|Frankfurt
|26,40 €
|0,00%
|21.12.23
|Berlin
|26,60 €
|0,00%
|21.12.23
|NYSE
|29,60 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|29,61 $
|0,00%
|21.12.23
|AMEX
|29,60 $
|-1,10%
|21.12.23
|Düsseldorf
|26,715 €
|-2,00%
|21.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|127
|GETTY RLTY CORP geht wied.
|24.04.21