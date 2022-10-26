Erweiterte Funktionen
Infosys ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.10.2022 - US4567881085
26.10.22 00:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IOY US4567881085 INFOSYS LTD. ADR/1 IR5 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.10.2022 The instrument IOY US4567881085 INFOSYS LTD. ADR/1 IR5 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,62 $
|18,62 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.10./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4567881085
|919668
|26,39 $
|16,39 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,75 €
|+0,27%
|25.10.22
|Frankfurt
|19,20 €
|+4,35%
|25.10.22
|Hamburg
|18,90 €
|+2,72%
|25.10.22
|Nasdaq
|18,63 $
|+0,98%
|25.10.22
|AMEX
|18,63 $
|+0,98%
|25.10.22
|Hannover
|18,50 €
|+0,54%
|25.10.22
|München
|18,50 €
|+0,27%
|25.10.22
|Stuttgart
|18,55 €
|+0,27%
|25.10.22
|Berlin
|18,75 €
|+0,27%
|25.10.22
|NYSE
|18,62 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Düsseldorf
|18,60 €
|-0,27%
|25.10.22
= Realtime
