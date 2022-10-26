Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument IOY US4567881085 INFOSYS LTD. ADR/1 IR5 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.10.2022 The instrument IOY US4567881085 INFOSYS LTD. ADR/1 IR5 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,62 $ 18,62 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.10./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4567881085 919668 26,39 $ 16,39 $
Tradegate (RT) 		18,75 € +0,27%  25.10.22
Frankfurt 19,20 € +4,35%  25.10.22
Hamburg 18,90 € +2,72%  25.10.22
Nasdaq 18,63 $ +0,98%  25.10.22
AMEX 18,63 $ +0,98%  25.10.22
Hannover 18,50 € +0,54%  25.10.22
München 18,50 € +0,27%  25.10.22
Stuttgart 18,55 € +0,27%  25.10.22
Berlin 18,75 € +0,27%  25.10.22
NYSE 18,62 $ 0,00%  01:00
Düsseldorf 18,60 € -0,27%  25.10.22
