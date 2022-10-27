Erweiterte Funktionen
Sylvania Platinum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.10.2022 - BMG864081044
27.10.22 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.10.2022 The instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.10.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,10 €
|1,10 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.10./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG864081044
|A1H6XC
|1,40 €
|0,86 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,10 €
|+1,85%
|26.10.22
|München
|1,10 €
|0,00%
|26.10.22
|Stuttgart
|1,10 €
|0,00%
|26.10.22
|Berlin
|1,15 €
|0,00%
|26.10.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,15
|-4,17%
|24.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
