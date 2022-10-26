Erweiterte Funktionen



Sylvania Platinum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.10.2022 - BMG864081044




26.10.22 00:13
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.10.2022 The instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.10.2022

Aktuell
Fantastische News - Großartige Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,08 € 1,09 € -0,01 € -0,92% 25.10./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG864081044 A1H6XC 1,41 € 0,87 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,15 $ +8,49%  24.10.22
Berlin 1,15 € +1,77%  25.10.22
München 1,10 € 0,00%  25.10.22
Stuttgart 1,10 € -0,90%  25.10.22
Frankfurt 1,08 € -0,92%  25.10.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Breaking News - Großartige Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Sylvania Platinum: Sexy story 31.01.22
15 Sylvania Platinum: 0,45 Euro 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...