Sylvania Platinum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.10.2022 - BMG864081044
26.10.22 00:13
Das Instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.10.2022 The instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,08 €
|1,09 €
|-0,01 €
|-0,92%
|25.10./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG864081044
|A1H6XC
|1,41 €
|0,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,15 $
|+8,49%
|24.10.22
|Berlin
|1,15 €
|+1,77%
|25.10.22
|München
|1,10 €
|0,00%
|25.10.22
|Stuttgart
|1,10 €
|-0,90%
|25.10.22
|Frankfurt
|1,08 €
|-0,92%
|25.10.22
