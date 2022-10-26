Das Instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.10.2022 The instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.10.2022