Getty Realty Corporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.09.2023 - US3742971092
25.09.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.09.2023 The instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,67 $
|28,67 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3742971092
|929043
|36,49 $
|25,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,00 €
|-0,74%
|25.09.23
|NYSE
|28,67 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|29,27 $
|0,00%
|21.09.23
|Nasdaq
|28,66 $
|-0,21%
|25.09.23
|Stuttgart
|26,80 €
|-0,74%
|25.09.23
|Berlin
|26,80 €
|-0,74%
|25.09.23
|Frankfurt
|26,60 €
|-0,75%
|25.09.23
|Düsseldorf
|26,65 €
|-1,61%
|25.09.23
