Getty Realty Corporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.09.2023 - US3742971092




25.09.23 23:46
Das Instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.09.2023 The instrument GRL US3742971092 GETTY RLTY CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.09.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,67 $ 28,67 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3742971092 929043 36,49 $ 25,49 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,00 € -0,74%  25.09.23
NYSE 28,67 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 29,27 $ 0,00%  21.09.23
Nasdaq 28,66 $ -0,21%  25.09.23
Stuttgart 26,80 € -0,74%  25.09.23
Berlin 26,80 € -0,74%  25.09.23
Frankfurt 26,60 € -0,75%  25.09.23
Düsseldorf 26,65 € -1,61%  25.09.23
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...