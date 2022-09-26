Erweiterte Funktionen
Mercer International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.09.2022 - US5880561015
25.09.22 21:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.09.2022 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,91 $
|12,43 $
|-0,52 $
|-4,18%
|02.09./22:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5880561015
|985284
|17,37 $
|9,52 $
