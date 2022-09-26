Erweiterte Funktionen



Mercer International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.09.2022 - US5880561015




25.09.22 21:33
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.09.2022 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.09.2022

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt massiver Kurssprung
Börsenprofis setzen auf Atomkraft - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,91 $ 12,43 $ -0,52 $ -4,18% 02.09./22:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5880561015 985284 17,37 $ 9,52 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,545 € +1,87%  21.09.22
Berlin 12,415 € +0,12%  23.09.22
München 12,745 € 0,00%  23.09.22
Frankfurt 12,19 € -2,56%  23.09.22
Nasdaq 11,91 $ -4,18%  23.09.22
NYSE 11,84 $ -4,75%  23.09.22
AMEX 11,72 $ -5,71%  23.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Übernahme - Heute massiver Ausbruch. Diesen 513% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Mercer International -- Basics f. 18.09.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...