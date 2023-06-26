Erweiterte Funktionen



Mercer International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.06.2023 - US5880561015




25.06.23 21:38
Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.06.2023 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.06.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,08 $ 8,29 $ -0,21 $ -2,53% 23.06./23:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5880561015 985284 17,37 $ 8,03 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,55 € -0,66%  23.06.23
München 7,60 € -1,94%  23.06.23
Berlin 7,55 € -1,95%  23.06.23
Frankfurt 7,30 € -2,01%  23.06.23
NYSE 8,08 $ -2,47%  23.06.23
Nasdaq 8,08 $ -2,53%  23.06.23
AMEX 8,03 $ -3,25%  23.06.23
  = Realtime
