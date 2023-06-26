Erweiterte Funktionen
Mercer International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.06.2023 - US5880561015
25.06.23 21:38
Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.06.2023 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,08 $
|8,29 $
|-0,21 $
|-2,53%
|23.06./23:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5880561015
|985284
|17,37 $
|8,03 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
