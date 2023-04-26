Erweiterte Funktionen
CSW Industrials - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.04.2023 - US1264021064
26.04.23 01:11
Das Instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.04.2023 The instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|137,14 $
|137,14 $
|- $
|0,00%
|26.04./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1264021064
|A140CD
|148,72 $
|96,19 $
