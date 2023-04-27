Erweiterte Funktionen

CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.04.2023 - GB00BJFFLV09




26.04.23 23:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.04.2023 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
80,50 € 79,00 € 1,50 € +1,90% 26.04./21:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJFFLV09 A2PF9D 93,50 € -   €
Tradegate (RT) 		80,50 € +1,90%  25.04.23
Berlin 79,50 € 0,00%  26.04.23
Frankfurt 79,50 € -0,63%  26.04.23
Düsseldorf 78,00 € -1,27%  26.04.23
Stuttgart 78,00 € -1,27%  26.04.23
