CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.04.2023 - GB00BJFFLV09
26.04.23 01:11
Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.04.2023 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|80,50 €
|81,00 €
|-0,50 €
|-0,62%
|25.04./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJFFLV09
|A2PF9D
|93,50 €
|69,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|80,50 €
|-0,62%
|25.04.23
|Frankfurt
|80,00 €
|+1,27%
|25.04.23
|Berlin
|79,50 €
|+0,63%
|25.04.23
|Stuttgart
|79,00 €
|-0,63%
|25.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|79,00 €
|-1,25%
|25.04.23
