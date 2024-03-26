Das Instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.03.2024 The instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2024