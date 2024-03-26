Erweiterte Funktionen
Sun Communities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.03.2024 - US8666741041
26.03.24 01:06
Das Instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.03.2024 The instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|125,80 $
|125,80 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.03./20:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8666741041
|888745
|143,77 $
|102,74 $
= Realtime
