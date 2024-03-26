Erweiterte Funktionen



Sun Communities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.03.2024 - US8666741041




26.03.24 01:06
Das Instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.03.2024 The instrument SCZ US8666741041 SUN COMM. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
125,80 $ 125,80 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.03./20:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8666741041 888745 143,77 $ 102,74 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 129,37 $ +2,58%  22.03.24
Nasdaq 126,07 $ +0,21%  25.03.24
NYSE 125,80 $ 0,00%  26.03.24
München 120,00 € -0,83%  25.03.24
Stuttgart 118,00 € -0,84%  25.03.24
Frankfurt 115,00 € -2,54%  25.03.24
