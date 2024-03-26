Erweiterte Funktionen
Dillard's Inc. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.03.2024 - US2540671011
26.03.24 01:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DL7A US2540671011 DILLARDS A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.03.2024 The instrument DL7A US2540671011 DILLARDS A DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|441,21 $
|442,07 $
|-0,86 $
|-0,19%
|26.03./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2540671011
|861569
|457,27 $
|275,29 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|395,60 €
|-2,94%
|19.03.24
|NYSE
|441,27 $
|0,00%
|26.03.24
|Nasdaq
|441,21 $
|-0,19%
|25.03.24
|Stuttgart
|410,40 €
|-0,44%
|25.03.24
|München
|415,80 €
|-0,62%
|25.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|406,40 €
|-1,07%
|25.03.24
|Frankfurt
|412,00 €
|-1,53%
|25.03.24
|Berlin
|410,20 €
|-1,91%
|25.03.24
|AMEX
|397,56 $
|-10,56%
|07.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
