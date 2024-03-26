Das Instrument DL7A US2540671011 DILLARDS A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.03.2024 The instrument DL7A US2540671011 DILLARDS A DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2024