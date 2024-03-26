Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument DL7A US2540671011 DILLARDS A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.03.2024 The instrument DL7A US2540671011 DILLARDS A DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
441,21 $ 442,07 $ -0,86 $ -0,19% 26.03./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2540671011 861569 457,27 $ 275,29 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		395,60 € -2,94%  19.03.24
NYSE 441,27 $ 0,00%  26.03.24
Nasdaq 441,21 $ -0,19%  25.03.24
Stuttgart 410,40 € -0,44%  25.03.24
München 415,80 € -0,62%  25.03.24
Düsseldorf 406,40 € -1,07%  25.03.24
Frankfurt 412,00 € -1,53%  25.03.24
Berlin 410,20 € -1,91%  25.03.24
AMEX 397,56 $ -10,56%  07.03.24
  = Realtime
