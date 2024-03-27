Erweiterte Funktionen



PREMIUM BRANDS HLDGS(NE. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.03.2024 - CA74061A1084




27.03.24 00:21
Das Instrument 5P7 CA74061A1084 PREMIUM BRANDS HLDGS(NEW) EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.03.2024 The instrument 5P7 CA74061A1084 PREMIUM BRANDS HLDGS(NEW) EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
65,08 $ 65,90 $ -0,82 $ -1,24% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA74061A1084 A0X9K5 83,35 $ 63,89 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 58,50 € 0,00%  26.03.24
München 58,00 € 0,00%  26.03.24
Stuttgart 59,00 € 0,00%  26.03.24
Nasdaq OTC Other 65,08 $ -1,24%  05.03.24
Frankfurt 58,00 € -4,13%  26.03.24
