Erweiterte Funktionen
PREMIUM BRANDS HLDGS(NE. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.03.2024 - CA74061A1084
27.03.24 00:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 5P7 CA74061A1084 PREMIUM BRANDS HLDGS(NEW) EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.03.2024 The instrument 5P7 CA74061A1084 PREMIUM BRANDS HLDGS(NEW) EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.03.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|65,08 $
|65,90 $
|-0,82 $
|-1,24%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA74061A1084
|A0X9K5
|83,35 $
|63,89 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|58,50 €
|0,00%
|26.03.24
|München
|58,00 €
|0,00%
|26.03.24
|Stuttgart
|59,00 €
|0,00%
|26.03.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|65,08 $
|-1,24%
|05.03.24
|Frankfurt
|58,00 €
|-4,13%
|26.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Premium Brands Holdings Corpo.
|25.04.21